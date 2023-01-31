Imitation jewellery industry yet to recover from Covid impact

Machilipatnam: Imitation jewellery known as Chilakalpudi gold plating jewellery industry which has been a flourishing industry for over hundred years, is now facing difficulties.

The familiar, traditional gold-plated jewellery industry located at Machilipatnam is not rejuvenating even after getting relief from Covid pandemic.

It may be noted that the Machilipatnam fashion jewellery has been an alternative for gold ornaments for decades for crores of people in India, mainly South Indian States. The people who can't afford to buy and wear gold ornaments are choosing these gold plating jewellery items for quenching their jewellery needs and getting happiness.

The industry in Machilipatnam had around Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore turnover before Covid pandemic per year; now the industry business is confined to Rs 90 crore turnover only.

The manufacturers lost almost 50 per cent of their business due to Covid. Besides, the sales of the other imitation jewellery which increased drastically through online marketing also impeded the traditional gold plate Machilipatnam Jewellery business. However, the manufacturers and retailers are expecting their industry to get back on track soon.

Due to quality and long-lasting colour dye (gold colour), the imitation jewellery of Machilipatnam has huge demand abroad. The manufacturers and traders are exporting the jewellery items to Saudi Arabia, China, Sri Lanka, Thailand and other countries. The exports have been continuing from Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai ports. However, the exports to abroad have declined now compared to the pre-pandemic period. Apart from that, the Machilipatnam jewellery items are being exported within all the South Indian States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

At present, the exports are majorly confined to only South Indian States. It is known that the manufacturing of imitation jewellery was started in the 1890s, since then it expanded its branches to become one of the MSME industries which brought a name and fame for Andhra Pradesh in terms of rolled gold items. In view of the increase of this gold covering industry, the government allotted 48 acres of APIIC land for the establishment of 'Machilipatnam imitation Jewellery Park Private limited' to the manufacturers. It is the first of its kind industry across the country and the best cluster also.

At present 236 manufacturers established units in this Jewellery Park and are they are continuing the production. On the other hand, around 60,000 persons livelihood has been dependent on this industry directly and indirectly. So many skilled and unskilled persons, mainly women, are choosing working in this industry for their means of earnings.

The workers from Machilipatnam and Pedana constituencies have been hugely dependent on this industry for decades. An unskilled person can earn Rs 6,000 per month, whereas a skilled person could get up to Rs 35,000 per month.

The manufacturers produce a variety of jewellery items. Necklace, bangles, bracelets, earrings, rings, anklets, head locket, nose rings, armlets, waistbands and other traditional items are made available here.

As many as 20 to 25 workers are involved in the manufacture of each item. After the product is ready, it is dyed with gold colour and packed. On the other hand, the bridal set jewellery and temple jewellery (for idols of Gods and Goddesses) sets are also made here. Besides, the imitation jewellery of Machilipatnam is also regularly used during film shootings and the ornaments are worn by the movie artistes. A worker Allam Parvathi from Pothepalli village of Machilipatnam who has been in this sector for 13 years, says that she earns about Rs 300 per day. She further points out that the work has helped her family to sustain even during the corona pandemic.

Ankem Jithendra Kumar, the secretary of The Machilipatnam Imitation Jewellery Park Members Welfare Association said, ''At present we are facing slump. This is the season for us. But the effect of the pandemic is still continuing. Our (Imitation Jewellery) business decreased drastically. On the other hand, we are facing strong competition from online businesses. It also impacts us. We demand the Central government and bankers to sanction loans at a rate of interest of 7 per cent rather than 11 per cent."