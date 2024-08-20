Importance of nuclear power, renewable energy stressed

Visakhapatnam: Net-zero is not possible without substantial nuclear power and renewable energy generation by 2070, said NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat on Monday.



Participating as chief guest at the inaugural of ‘International Syn Fuels Conference-2024’ organised by GITAM School of Science, the discussion focused on ‘integration of nuclear and hydrogen for energy transition’.

Addressing the gathering, Saraswat said that India’s current primary energy mix constitutes more than 80 per cent fossil-based energy resources. Particularly, coal is expected to keep playing a crucial role in meeting the country’s developmental and energy needs for the next few decades.

He pointed out that to achieve net-zero energy systems by 2070, the electricity sector will need to decarbonise well before that. He mentioned that nuclear energy is clean, low requirement of critical minerals, reliability, safety and resource efficiency. He further added that for the nuclear sector, a transition is needed from large reactors to Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), with participation of industry.

He highlighted the recent budget allocations on R&D of Bharat Small Modular Reactor and newer technologies for nuclear energy. There is also a need to promote alternate nuclear fuel options such as thorium to reduce dependence on uranium import, he added.

GITAM in-charge vice-chancellor Y Gowtham Rao said that clean, affordable electricity at low levelised cost of electricity can be achieved in net-zero pathways, especially with a focus on nuclear power and renewable power. He urged the scientific community to invent new energy sources for the benefit of society.

School of Science dean KS Krishna, IIPE founder director VSRK Prasad, VT India Nuclear Energy Partnership (USA) director Prof. M.Ganapati, School of Science Principal K. Vedavathi and others participated in the inaugural session.