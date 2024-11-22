Improve state of public parks, civic chief instructs officials

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the engineering and health officials to focus on improving facilities in public parks in the city and ensure cleanliness and safe drinking water.

The Commissioner along with senior officials inspected Vinayaka Sagar park and also selected places to check the quality of safe drinking water.

During inspection in Vinayaka Sagar, she instructed health department officials to clean walking track, park area and children’s play area daily. Mourya interacted with walkers and elicited their views over better maintenance of the park. She instructed engineering officials to speed up swimming pool works for early completion.

Later, Commissioner Mourya inspected Auto Nagar and other localities, where she checked quality of the drinking water supplied to people. She also inspected night shelter in Patnool Street and interacted with the inmates. She tasted the food supplied at the night shelters and expressed satisfaction over the food quality.

The Commissioner wanted the officials to ensure cleanliness, proper maintenance of toilets and also medical facilities to people staying in the night shelter.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DE Ramana, Sanitary Supervisor Sumati were present.