India supplies 40% of generic drugs: IPA president

Visakhapatnam: India stands as number three in manufacturing drugs across the globe. One in every two tablets taken by any person in the world is manufactured by the Indian pharmaceutical industry, explains national president of Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA) TV Narayana.

Sharing statistics at the Global Tech Summit, he took pride in saying that one in every two vaccines administered is manufactured in the country and 40 percent of generic drugs are being supplied by India.

With the Indian pharmaceutical market set to grow way forward, Narayana informs that the pharma education too gears up to transform. "However, parts of rural India are still deprived of essential medicine. Apparently, the generic drug supply chain would bridge the gap as it not only makes quality drugs affordable but also accessible across the globe," he shares.

About Vizag, he says, Visakhapatnam has plenty of opportunities to grow in diverse fields as the city is well connected in terms of road, railway, waterway and air.

Highlighting a host of advantages of the City of Destiny, he says that the city is poised to become a hub of any discipline it sets its eyes on. "Whether it is biotechnology, pharmaceutical technology, industrial technology or medical technology, the city has the potential to stride forward in any of the fields," he shares.

As technology grows by leaps and bounds, Narayana stressed on the importance of getting updated in the field which is ever evolving.

Sharing setbacks in the pharmaceutical sector, Narayana mentioned that weather conditions play a role in bulk drug manufacturing. "Since Visakhapatnam has humid weather, it is a challenge in making the bulk drug manufacturing a reality. But with the application of the right technology, this too could be tackled," he suggests. China's dominance in the bulk drug supply chain, price constraints and other aspects affect the bulk drug manufacturing sector in the country, the national president of IPA says. Despite the challenges thrown, Narayana exuded confidence that India would bounce back in the sector, particularly the contribution of Visakhapatnam to it has a key role to play in future.