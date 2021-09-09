Indian Army secured glorious victory in 1971: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan received the 'Victory Flame' of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, commemorating the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory in the 1971 War, at a function held in Raj Bhavan lawns here on Wednesday.

The 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighting the 'Victory Flame' on December 16 last year from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi, signifying the bravery of the soldiers of the war. Since then the Victory Flame is travelling across the length and breadth of India.

The Victory Flame of Swarnim Vijay Varsh was brought by INS Sumitra on behalf of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) from Port Blair to Visakhapatnam and reached here on Wednesday and it will be taken to Hyderabad on its next journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that in December 1971, in one of the shortest wars in the history, lasting only for 13 days, the Indian Army secured a decisive and historic victory over Pakistan Army which led to the creation of Bangladesh and the war ended after the Eastern Command of the Pakistan military signed the 'Instrument of Surrender' on December 16, 1971 in Dhaka. It was a glorious victory that resulted in the largest military surrender post World War-II, in which approximately 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army surrendered to the Indian Army, recalled the Governor.

The Governor felicitated Majeerannisa, wife of Gunner Samiullabaig, Vahedunnisabi, wife of Spr. Sk Jainullabdin, Khairunnisa, wife of Sep. Mohammed Omer, Arshunddunnisa, wife of Sep. Sk. Mahaboob, Venkayamma, wife of Naik Saidulu, Capt. J. Vara Prasad Rao, Sep. M. Venkateswar Reddy, Spr. Lankga Nagur, Sep. M. Nageswara Rao, War Disabled and Hav.

Tata Pothu Raju, Vir Chakra, Wig.Cdr. Pamidi Ramalingeswara Prasad Rao, Vayu Sena Medal, GNR Chintamaneni Syam Sundara Rao, Mention-in-Despatches and Gallantry Award Winners of the 1971 war, with a memento and a cash grant of Rs1 0,000.

Principal Secretary of Home Department Kumar Viswajeet, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu, Commodore M Goverdhan Raju, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, Brigadier V Venkat Reddy, VSM (Rtd.) Director of Sainik Welfare, R P Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, Captain V S C Rao, Indian Navy, L Siva Sankar, Joint Collector, Krishna district, several defence officers and NCC cadets have participated in the function.