Indian journalistic standards commendable: Harinath

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Endowment Tribunal chairman KVL Harinath said here on Saturday that the journalistic standards in the country are commendable. He was addressing the tenth anniversary celebrations of English monthly magazine 'Journalist' with its editor VV Krishnam Raju in the chair.

Though the Constitution did not mention directly the freedom of the press, it is implied in the freedom of speech and the three pillars of the Constitution, the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary have been protecting the fourth pillar, the Press, he said. Harinath said that the journalists in various democratic countries could not express their opinions openly but that was not in the case of India. District collector S Dilli Rao, addressing the gathering, said that media has been helping the administration to rectify its mistakes. He complimented the management of the magazine which has been running successfully for the last ten years. AP Special Protect Force commandant KN Rao, former RTI commissioner P Vijay Babu, Rainbow Children's hospital regional head Raavi Srinivasa Rao, Journalist magazine publisher Sridevi, Bezwada Media Centre president Madhu Chandana, Lok Satta city president B Ashok Kumar and others participated. Later, the district collector felicitated journalists Shyam Sundar R Srinivas, Muralikrishanam Raju, theatre artiste Sowjanya Varma, teachers

P Kusuma, T Anasuya Devi, TB Usha Rani, Madhusudan Reddy and Parasa Venkateswara Rao and eminent physician Dr Vamsi Sivarama Raju and others.