‘Indira Vihar’ auditorium inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: The Alwardas educational campus inaugurated its newly constructed auditorium ‘Indira Vihar’ and unveiling of the statues of its esteemed founders, late S. Alwardas and late S. Indira Das.

The event was held in the presence of political leaders, educationists, alumni, faculty members, students and well-wishers, creating an atmosphere of respect, pride, and gratitude. Palla Srinivasa Rao, state president of the TDP, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Bheemili MLA lauded the contribution of the founders to the education sector. SP Ravindra, correspondent of Alwardas Educational campus recalled the remarkable journey of the founders whose vision continues to shape the destiny of scores of students. Marking the occasion, statues of late S. Alwardas and late S Indira Das were unveiled. The newly inaugurated Indira Vihar Auditorium is a modern, fully-equipped facility designed to host academic seminars, cultural events, conferences, and community engagement programmes.