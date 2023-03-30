Initiate steps for speedy disposal of pending cases: SP

Nandyal: Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy on Wednesday instructed the police personnel to initiate steps for speedy redressal of pending cases.

Holding crime review meeting with police personnel through zoom app from the district police office here, the SP enquired about the number of cases registered, pending cases, their status and arrest of accused. He also discussed about murder cases, attempt to murder cases, crime against women, girl missing cases, property offences and road accidents. He suggested the police personnel to use latest technology to track the missing cases. He also directed to ensure arrest of guilty, timely filing of charge sheets, issuing of summons and non-bailable warrants.

He also asked his staff to upload information related to the cases being registered in police stations in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS). The SP told the staff to speed up investigation in murder cases, POCSO and rape cases.

He also told his staff to recover the stolen property by catching the accused besides taking stringent steps to control the thefts. He also directed the police personnel to set up closed circuit cameras at the main centres to prevent crimes.

The SP also ordered the officials to create awareness among people about the loan app frauds. Take stringent measures to control matka, gambling and illegal transportation of liquor and file cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 on those persons, who were caught while transporting the contraband, he said. Circle Inspectors Dastagiri Babu, Jaramulu, Sub Inspectors Surya Mouli, Asho, Ramesh Babu and Harinath Reddy participated.