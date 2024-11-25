Installation of smart meters opposed

Eluru: A district conference of the Left parties held here on Sunday called for withdrawal of electricity charges raised by the state government and opposed smart meters.

The conference was held under the auspices of CPM, CPI, CPI (ML) New Democracy and other Left parties and presided over by CPM Eluru City Secretary P Kishore, CPI City Secretary Uppaluri Hema Shankar and CPI (ML) Democracy City Secretary Badda Venkatravu.

CPM District Secretary A Ravi, CPI District Secretary Mannava Krishna Chaitanya, CPI (ML) New Democracy District Representative U Venkateswara Rao, CPI ML Democracy District leaders Talari Prakash attended the conference as key speakers.

The speakers criticised the coalition government for breaking their promise given before elections to the people that they would not increase the electricity charges.

They said that the government is putting the burden of electricity charges on the people of the state, which is Rs 6,072 crore in the first phase and Rs 11,820 crore in the second phase.

Smart meters of Gautham Adani, who has tarnished the reputation of the country internationally, are being forcibly installed in the state.