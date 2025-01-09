Inter Board moots change in exam pattern, syllabus

Vijayawada : Board of Intermediate Education secretary Kritika Shukla has said proposals have been made to implement reforms in the Intermediate education and adopt CBSE pattern to help the students to pursue higher education in other states, develop critical thinking and research ability.

Addressing the media at the office of the BIE, Shukla said there is a need to introduce reforms in Intermediate education and change the syllabus as per the national pattern.

Referring to change of syllabus, she said a subject committee for each of the 14 subjects were constituted on October 1, 2024, comprising university professors, degree college lecturers and junior lecturers.

She said as per the subject committee report, the following proposals were made for change of syllabus. For science students (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology) students revised textbooks will be printed as per the NCERT from the academic year 2025-26 for the first year students. For the second year, syllabus will be reduced for academic year 2025-26 as per the NCERT pattern.

She announced that proposals were made to introduce full NCERT based syllabus from academic year 2026-27.

For the Arts and humanities subjects (Civics, Economics, History and Commerce) proposals have been made for the revised textbooks as per the Board of Intermediate Syllabus from academic year 2025-26. For the second year students no changes will be made for the academic year 2025-26. Revised textbooks will be printed by academic year 2026-27.

Referring to need for the reforms in syllabus and change of textbooks, Shukla said the school education department had introduced NCERT books at 10th class in 2024-25 and so there is an imminent need to introduce NCERT books in intermediate first year from academic year 2025-26 to ensure seamless transition.

She said there is need for the alignment with the syllabus being followed for competitive examinations such NEET and JEE. She informed that more than 15 states in India have adopted NCERT books for their intermediate curriculum.

She announced that proposals have been made to introduce new subject combinations so that the students have more option to pursue education. The Intermediate Board is right now offering two languages and four core subjects for Science streams (total six subjects and three core subjects for humanities stream (total five subjects) which is not being accepted by few universities as they are insisting for single language and four core subjects (total five). She said keeping in view of the need for change, the Intermediate Board has made proposals to introduce new courses with different combination subjects like MBiPC with Mathematics and Biology as subjects. She said English will be made compulsory subject and 25 options will be available to the students to choose courses.

Kritika Shukla stated proposals have been made for theory and practicals for both science and humanities students. For humanities stream, the total marks will be 500 in five subjects and 400 marks for theory and 100 marks for practicals.

Referring to science subjects, she said proposals have been made for total 500 marks to science students

For MPC students, theory will be for 380 marks and 120 marks for practicals. For BiPC students, theory will be for 370 marks and practicals for 130 marks.

She made it clear that the changes are in the proposals stage only and no decision has been taken for implementation.

She said the proposals are being made to ensure a balanced distribution of marks between theory and internal/practical assessments. The 20 per cent marks are allocated for project works/research activity of the humanities students studying CEC, HEC, etc.,

Shukla refuted reports a section of media that Intermediate first year examinations will be discontinued from the academic year 2025-26. She clarified that no such decision has been taken on the matter. She further said the academic reforms taken up by the BIE have been made available to public for suggestions and comments on portal bie.ap.gov.in.

Inputs can be sent to email id: [email protected] by January 26, 2025. She appealed to the people to send suggestions on the proposals and reforms to be implemented by the board.