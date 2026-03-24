Inter board officials stress transparency in valuation

Vijayawada: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) secretary P Ranjith Basha, along with controller of examinations (CoE) Simon Victor, inspected the Intermediate answer script valuation centre at SRR & CVR Government Junior College here on Monday.

During the visit, the secretary reviewed the valuation process and directed officials and evaluators to maintain the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, keeping students’ academic future in mind.

He inspected various sections of the camp, including the assistant camp officer (ACO) wing, and enquired about the system of distribution and verification of answer scripts.

He also observed the evaluation process and the multi-level scrutiny mechanism to ensure proper awarding of marks.

Special attention was given to the Part-3 OMR sheet scanning section, where he verified the functioning of high-speed scanners and ensured that there were no technical errors in the digitisation of marks.

Ranjith Basha emphasised the importance of maintaining quality in evaluation and reviewed the responsibilities of ACOs in preventing discrepancies. He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for evaluators, including drinking water, ORS packets and other essential facilities in view of the summer season.

Addressing officials, he said that transparency remains a top priority in the valuation process and that steps are being taken to complete the exercise within the stipulated timeframe. He added that results would be released at the earliest without errors, with the entire process being monitored under CCTV surveillance to ensure security.

Later, Simon Victor inspected the valuation centre at Noble College in Machilipatnam and reviewed the progress of evaluation there.

Camp officers, ACOs and officials of the BIE were present.