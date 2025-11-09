Inter-college moot court competition held

Tirupati: Dr Ambedkar Law College, Tirupati, successfully conducted Inter-College Moot Court competitions on Saturday, in which 24 student teams participated and two teams were selected for finals.

Anwar Basha, Presiding Officer, Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation & Resettlement Authority, attended as chief guest and Judge, encouraged students, stating that moot courts play a key role in developing legal reasoning and advocacy skills.

College Director Dr T Tippareddy highlighted the college’s recent success in National Moot Court Competition in Gujarat and emphasised the importance of continuous practical training. Committee members Julie, Reshmi, Anushri, Shubhamasthu, and Adhira coordinated the event. Secretary Lakshmi Prasasta, Principal B Vijay Kumar Behera, faculty, and students participated.