Live
- Paramita students selected for national Kala Utsav competitions
- Kavitha demands immediate compensation for flood victims
- Launch service resumes from Somasila to Srisailam
- 11 candidates selected for Rajahmundry training prog
- Ghana invites Singareni to invest in mining sector
- Sakhi team rescues mentally unstable woman
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th November 2025
- CM Revanth Reddy lauds stalwart leaders in united AP for Hyderabad's development
- Here's why morning exercise feels so hard
- Reform and role: Telangana’s structural dilemma in education policy
Inter-college moot court competition held
Tirupati: Dr Ambedkar Law College, Tirupati, successfully conducted Inter-College Moot Court competitions on Saturday, in which 24 student teams...
Tirupati: Dr Ambedkar Law College, Tirupati, successfully conducted Inter-College Moot Court competitions on Saturday, in which 24 student teams participated and two teams were selected for finals.
Anwar Basha, Presiding Officer, Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation & Resettlement Authority, attended as chief guest and Judge, encouraged students, stating that moot courts play a key role in developing legal reasoning and advocacy skills.
College Director Dr T Tippareddy highlighted the college’s recent success in National Moot Court Competition in Gujarat and emphasised the importance of continuous practical training. Committee members Julie, Reshmi, Anushri, Shubhamasthu, and Adhira coordinated the event. Secretary Lakshmi Prasasta, Principal B Vijay Kumar Behera, faculty, and students participated.