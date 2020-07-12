Intermediate colleges likely to begin classes on August 3 in Andhra Pradesh

It is a known fact that schools and colleges are closed due to coronavirus lockdown imposed due to pandemic. The examinations were also cancelled where many state governments have made a similar decision. Meanwhile, educational institutions are currently conducting online classes for their students. However, the Andhra Pradesh government has reportedly taken a step forward in the conduction of intermediate classes and decided to classes for Intermediate Colleges.

Andhra Pradesh government has revealed that colleges will start from August 3, with a total of 196 working days. To this end, the Department of Higher Education, which has prepared the 2021 academic calendar, has announced a 30 per cent reduction in CBSE-style curriculum. It also clarified that classes for science groups shall be held in the morning and for arts groups in the afternoon with second Saturday as working. It was revealed that the unit tests will be conducted for students and will create and release videos for online lessons.

As usual, the Department of Education has made it clear that there will be annual exams in March. A workbook will be given separately for each subject that will be in line with the entrance exams," officials said. On the other hand, the AP Inter Board has announced that all those who have applied for the Advanced Supplementary Examinations in the Intermediate Secondary-2020 examinations would be made passed in the compartmental category. The Government has announced that all Advanced Supplementary Examinations to be conducted for them will be cancelled in the wake of COVID-19. Board Secretary V. Rama Krishna said the candidates shall be passed in the compartmental category by adding pass marks to all the failed subjects.