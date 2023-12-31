Internal feuds beset YSRCP in Ramachandrapuram

Rajamahendravaram: Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency is one of the seven segments of Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency and is presently represented by YSRCP candidate Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Minister of State BC Welfare, Information and Cinematography.

The uniqueness of this constituency is that the voters of Kapu and BC communities are almost equal in number. This constituency has mostly been represented either by Kapu ro BC community candidates and any candidate who has the support of Settibalija votes which are also high would win the elections.

Though earlier it was part of East Godavari district after creation of new districts, it had become part of Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Here the influence of social groups is more visible than political parties. This has facilitated the victory of Independent candidates on several occasions. Out of 17 elections held for this constituency so far, including two by-elections, Independent candidates had won in five elections.

Interestingly only two families Thota family and Pilli family had been representing this constituency for about three decades. While Thota Trimurtulu, who belongs to the Kapu community, won elections four times - 1994, 1999, 2012 (by-election) and 2014 - and continued as MLA for 17 years. Trimurtulu was also elected as MLC once.

Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, who belonged to the Settibalija community, had registered victory thrice and continued as MLA for 13 years. Bose won the elections in 1989, 2004 and 2009. He also held the post of Minister in YS Rajasekhara Reddy's cabinet. Subhash Chandra Bose also served as the Deputy Chief Minister in Jagan’s Cabinet for two-and-a-half years. Subsequently, the YSRCP nominated him to the Rajya Sabha.

This constituency has three mandals - Ramachandrapuram, Kajuluru and Pamarru. Artos soft drinks industry situated here has a history of 80 years. There are many small-scale industries like the Sarvaraya sugar factory in Chelluru which had contributed to the industrial development of the region. Rice and sugarcane are the main crops cultivated here.

There is an ancient fort (residential palace) belonging to Raja Kakarlapudi which is a major tourist attraction. About 200 films were shot in this building.

Though fifty per cent of the villages have cement roads and drainage, Kajuluru mandal faces drinking water scarcity. Jonnada-Yanam road widening works were stopped midway. If this road is completed, the distance between Kakinada and Vijayawada would get reduced.

Although funds have been allocated in the Union Budget for the Kotipalli-Narsapuram railway line, tenders have not been called. Similarly, the demand for bridge near Kotipalli jetty, has been hanging fire for long time. Promises are made by all the contesting candidates but the promise has not been fulfilled.

This time the YSRCP is facing a problem following differences between YSRCP regional coordinator and MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna. Both belong to the same social class. The differences have led to a state where there have been attacks and, suicide attempts among their respective supporters.

Though these issues have been taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, so far it has not been resolved. Hence this constituency now assumes greater importance and one has to wait and see how the ruling party will tackle the situation.