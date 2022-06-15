International chess tourney concludes

Visakhapatnam : The third 'Vizag Grand Masters International Open Chess Tournament-2022' concluded on Tuesday.

Organised by Andhra Chess Association and GITAM, the valedictory was attended by president of GITAM and chairman of the organising committee M Sribharath. Addressing the gathering, he motivated the players.

Tournament director K V V Sarma president of Andhra Chess Association and Bheemarao secretary of Andhra Chess Association and special invitee MLC PVN Madhav attended the prize distribution ceremony.

Cash prizes were distributed to the winners to the tune of Rs 15 lakh under category-A, Rs 5 lakh under category-B and C.