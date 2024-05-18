Grain procurement should be expedited - Additional Collector K Sitarama Rao

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool Revenue Additional Collector K. Sitarama Rao suggested that the farmers should collect the paddy at the purchase centers without any difficulties. On Saturday, they visited several wheat buying centers in Kollapur, Machinenipalli and Pentlavelli.

Speaking on this occasion, he suggested to provide all the facilities in the shopping centers keeping in mind the rains. Tarpaulins should be kept ready and the farmers should be instructed to bring the paddy completely dried to the purchase centers. He ordered to take steps to ensure that the purchased grain reaches the mills immediately.

They want to give necessary tarpaulins to the farmers so that the grain does not get wet. They want to provide gunny bags by contacting the authorities from time to time so that there is no shortage of gunny bags. Farmers should predict the weather conditions and bring the grain to the centers. Paddy with 17 percent moisture content should be purchased immediately and transported to the mills by trucks. He was accompanied by Tehsildars and other officials.