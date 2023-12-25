Investors are turning away from AP due to commission demand

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has accused the government of harassing for commissions those who come to set up industries in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the industrialists are turning away as they are demanding 50 per cent share in the industries. He said that after the formation of Jagan's government in AP, the activities of the political party have increased tremendously.

He said that if they do not give their share in the industries, they are going to take action and attack the houses and offices of the industrialists with the government machinery. MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar spoke to the media at the party headquarters on Monday.

MP Kanakamedala alleged that unemployment has increased in AP due to such policies being followed by the state government. He said that everyone knows the reason behind the company's move to Mahbubnagar. Jayadev Galla, head of Amararaja Battery Company, has decided to set up his new company in Telangana as the Jagan government's faction has taken action.

MP Kanakamedala said that if this company is set up in our state, around one lakh people will get jobs. The government does not provide jobs.. He said people are seriously angry that the industries that provide jobs are being prevented from investing by such measures. He said that industries are moving out of the state due to this type of destructive rule.