Will have the last laugh in this case: West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor C.V.Ananda Bose, presently under a cloud over a complaint of allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman staff member at the Raj Bhavan, on Friday said he will have the last laugh in the case.

Thiruvananthapuram: West Bengal Governor C.V.Ananda Bose, presently under a cloud over a complaint of allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman staff member at the Raj Bhavan, on Friday said he will have the last laugh in the case.

Arriving at his home state here, he said his struggle against corruption and violence will continue.

"My tirades against corruption and violence will continue. One Trinamool Congress leader is working against me, but truth will triumph and I will have the last laugh in this case," the Governor told the media.

On Thursday afternoon, a temporary female staff at the Raj Bhavan, reportedly attached to the Peace Room, approached the officer-in-charge of the police outpost located inside the Raj Bhavan and accused the Governor of molesting her on the pretext of providing her with a permanent job. Later, she submitted a written complaint at the Hare Street police station, under which the Raj Bhavan falls.

After the news spread, Bose on Thursday denied any wrongdoing.

