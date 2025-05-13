Irrigation officials told to desilt canals

Vijayawada: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu instructed the officials concerned to complete maintenance works, including desilting canals, removing water hyacinth, clearing algae, repairing shutters and gates, and applying grease, by the end of May under self-supervision.

It may be recalled that recently, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released Rs 344 crore for these works.

The Minister held a teleconference from the Water Resources Camp Office here on Monday with Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and other senior officials across the State, including Irrigation Special Chief Secretary G Saiprasad, CADA Commissioner Ramsundar Reddy, and ENC M Venkateswara Rao.

The Minister suggested using drones for tasks like removing water hyacinth and algae and spraying chemicals.

He permitted calling short tenders with a 7-day period where needed, emphasising that the primary goal of maintenance and repair works is to restore irrigation systems to normalcy before the 2025 Kharif season.

Mechanical works like gates and shutters must be inspected by an Assistant Engineer, who should submit a certification to the Chief Engineer confirming they are in proper working condition.

Water user associations must complete works under their jurisdiction by theend of May. Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers should continuously monitor to ensure timely completion. Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu directed the officials to complete all works by the start of the season, emphasising that unlike in the past all urgent works must be completed with quality by the end ofMay.