ISKCON Nellore hosts the world's largest cultural festival on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

For the first time, on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, the largest cultural fest is organized under the occasion of ISKCON Nellore. This international cultural festival will take place from August 1 to August 20. Anyone of any age can participate in the festivities without registering.









On the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, ISKCON Nellore President H.H. is organizing the largest cultural fest for the first time. According to Sukdev Goswami. He stated that this cultural festival would be held internationally from August 1 to August 20. The international cultural festival is one-of-a-kind, with 50+ events and 300+ sub-categories in which anyone of any age can participate for free. There are no registration fees associated with this. Culture Fest participants will receive certificates, and the winners will receive prizes. According to Suk Dev Goswami, the main goal of this cultural festival is to use God's gifted talent for his pleasure.





According to Goswami, this is the first time in the world that they are going to organize for the first time. He stated that so many events are being offered continuously in 20 days that anyone of any age can participate in any activity at any time and from any location and upload it for evaluation. The finals will be broadcast live at various times around the world. This festival will feature approximately 80 countries from seven continents. For more information, please contact Chinmaya Krishna Dasa at +91 8919717982 or +91 9701839381 or [email protected].com.















