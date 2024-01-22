It is AP’s fate to have mafia don like Kakani as Minister: Somireddy

Nellore: TDP senior leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that it is the fate of Andhra Pradesh to have land grabber and mafia don Kakani Govardhan Reddy as the Agriculture Minister, who was responsible for the shifting of Krishnapatnam Port container terminal to Tamil Nadu. Addressing the media at the party district office here on Sunday, the TDP leader said the container terminal transactions were started from April 1, 2009 in Krishnapatnam port. He recalled that as per the agreement, Krishnapatnam Port authorities must organise the container terminal operations for 30 years and renew it for every 10 years.

He said that neither Navayuga nor Adhani companies is the owner of Krishnapatnam Port and the real owner is AP Maritime Board. Hence there is no possibility of shifting the terminal, he added, alleging that the main reason for this shifting was the establishment of a private toll gate in the surrounding area of Krishnapatnam port by a union under the leadership of Kakani Govardhan Reddy in 2021.

The TDP leader alleged that the toll gate staff have been illegally collecting Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 from the transporters. Minister for Energy and Forest Environment Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy was least bothered despite the issue was took to his notice for several times.

Somireddy said that before the private toll gate was set up in 2021, the State government has been earning Rs 1,000 crore sales tax through transportation of five lakh containers every year, which came down to Rs 150 crore. He alleged that unable to bear the harassment of the private toll gate staff under the leadership of Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, the Adani company decided to shift the container terminal to Tamil Nadu.

TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene into the issue, if he is clear on his part.