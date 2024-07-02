It’s a dream come true for a journalist

Tirupati: In Goduguchinta village of Puthalapattu constituency, a young man used to dream big far beyond the confines of his humble surroundings. Today, at 45, Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan stands as a symbol of determination and ambition, having achieved his dream of becoming an MLA and actively participating in politics.

Murali’s early life was marked by modesty and a strong desire to be the voice of his people. He pursued his education with relentless determination, eventually earning a doctorate in commerce from SV University.

While many in his position might have gravitated towards academia, Murali had a different vision. Despite being selected twice for the role of Assistant Professor, he declined, aiming for a more significant impact on society.

His journey led him to journalism, a field that offered a closer connection to both the people and political leaders. As the Rayalaseema coordinator for HM TV, Murali’s leadership qualities shone brightly.

His active involvement in the Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists’ Union (APWJ) and the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) at both state and central levels further cemented his leadership skills.

But he never wavered from his political aspirations. He remained deeply involved in service activities within his constituency, maintaining strong ties with the TDP. Recognising his dedication and potential, the party leadership appointed him as the constituency in-charge for Puthalapattu in June 2023 towards winning the seat this time which they could not since its formation in 2009. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in Murali’s life, one filled with relentless campaigning and community engagement.

For nearly a year, he immersed himself in his campaign, even crafting a detailed constituency manifesto to assure voters of his plans and vision. His efforts resonated with the people, who elected him with a majority of over 15,000 votes.

Murali’s story is not just one of personal triumph but an inspiring example for today’s youth which underscores the importance of perseverance and hard work to follow one’s dreams.