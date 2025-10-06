Jagan alleges TDP running organised illicit liquor racket in AP

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of becoming a ‘brand ambassador for liquor’ and turning Andhra Pradesh into a hub for counterfeit liquor.

Jagan’s allegations follow the exposure of an illicit liquor manufacturing unit in Mulakalacheruvu, Annamayya district, reportedly run by TDP leaders and supplying adulterated liquor to shops across the State.

In a tweet, the YSRCP chief said the TDP, which had promised to generate wealth for the State, is now putting lives at risk through organized liquor syndicates.

“TDP leaders are sharing illegal income from illicit liquor from top to bottom in a structured manner,” he said.

Jagan claimed that TDP government deliberately closed government liquor shops to make way for party-run outlets, including illegal permit rooms, belt shops, and liquor marts, thereby facilitating the sale of adulterated liquor. He alleged that one in every three bottles sold in the State is adulterated, posing a serious health risk.

The former CM also criticized the TDP government for its excise revenue performance. According to him, during the first five months of 2024-25, when liquor was sold only through government shops, revenue reached Rs 6,782.21 crore. In the same period of 2025-26, despite unrestricted sales, revenue grew marginally to Rs 6,992.77 crore, a rise of just 3.1 per cent, well below the usual annual growth of over 10%. “This shows the syndicate is diverting money that should have gone to the government treasury,” Jagan said.

He further alleged that investigations into adulterated liquor cases in North Andhra, Godavari districts, and Rayalaseema are being conducted in name only. “The TDP’s benami are behind these irregularities,” he said, claiming that excise and police officials are shielding the real culprits.

Jagan warned that the racket has full backing from the TDP leadership and questioned the Chief Minister, “Is it fair to risk public health for personal and party income?”