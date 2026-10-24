- BJP will win Bengal civic body polls like recent Assembly elections: Minister Dilip Ghosh
- Shivakumar gives green signal to Golden Chariot special train in K’taka
- US H-1B restrictions risk undermining strategic partnership with India: Report
- Samsung Confirms Galaxy Devices Eligible for Android 17 Update
- Gas Cylinder Explosion: Three Injured in Benguluru
- Cyclone threat looms over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain alert for south Bengal from Wednesday
- AP ZPTC Race: Will it Be Family First, Grassroots Workers Last
- Airbnb bans guest checkout chores from November 20
Jagan Has a Destructive Mindset Like Kansa: Naidu
In Short
Naidu said Jagan lacks political, moral and family values. At a press conference, he said Jagan speaks incomprehensible language and has a sole agenda to damage the image of Andhra Pradesh by creating a law-and-order situation and demanding the imposition of Presidents rule for narrow political purposes.
Calling the YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy a "prolonged litigant" operating under the "guise of politics," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the former CM was bent upon ‘damaging’ the brand image of the state.
Naidu said Jagan lacks political, moral and family values. At a press conference, he said Jagan speaks incomprehensible language and has a sole agenda to damage the image of Andhra Pradesh by creating a law-and-order situation and demanding the imposition of Presidents rule for narrow political purposes.
Referring to the local body elections, Naidu said, "Jagan follows a routine of filing repetitive court petitions and lunch motions, only to see them postponed, while systematically propagating untruths through extended press conferences after arriving from Bengaluru," he remarked.
The CM rejected the allegations that YSRCP candidates were stopped from filing nominations. Police personnel provided necessary security and transported candidates in official vehicles to facilitate their filings, he said.
He cited the statement of YSRCP’s former Deputy Speaker from Bapatla, Kona Raghupathi, who publicly confirmed that the nominations concluded smoothly without hindrance.
Naidu recalled how in 2021, YSRCP swept the MPTC polls in Kadapa through intimidation and brute force.” Further, the Andhra Pradesh CM accused the YSR Congress Party chief of treating his own mother and sister "unfairly" over property disputes and questioned his refusal to provide Yelahanka Palace for his niece’s wedding.
Comparing Jagan to ‘Kansa,’ Naidu said people should not forget Jagan's approach, whose mindset is driven by a philosophy of destruction.
Ballistic missile attacks rock Yemen's Aden
Uttam Kumar Reddy Invites Defence Industry to Invest in Telangana at Raksha Expo 2026 Curtain-Raiser
Daler Mehndi’s son Gurdeep thanks chacha 'Mika Singh' amidst Uttarakhand performance controversy
Athletics: Four track and field records improved at National Junior Meet
Urban mobility must be integrated with city planning: Minister
Jagan Has a Destructive Mindset Like Kansa: Naidu
K’taka govt awarded waste tender to ‘ineligible’ company: BJP
BRS Responsible For Telangana’s Irrigation Mess: Uttam Kumar Reddy
TN govt steps up rain safeguards for paddy, orders district control rooms
Most Infiltrators In UP are From Uttarakhand: Akhilesh Yadav