Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Jagan Has a Destructive Mindset Like Kansa: Naidu

In Short

Naidu said Jagan lacks political, moral and family values. At a press conference, he said Jagan speaks incomprehensible language and has a sole agenda to damage the image of Andhra Pradesh by creating a law-and-order situation and demanding the imposition of Presidents rule for narrow political purposes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
X

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu 

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Calling the YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy a "prolonged litigant" operating under the "guise of politics," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the former CM was bent upon ‘damaging’ the brand image of the state.

Naidu said Jagan lacks political, moral and family values. At a press conference, he said Jagan speaks incomprehensible language and has a sole agenda to damage the image of Andhra Pradesh by creating a law-and-order situation and demanding the imposition of Presidents rule for narrow political purposes.

Referring to the local body elections, Naidu said, "Jagan follows a routine of filing repetitive court petitions and lunch motions, only to see them postponed, while systematically propagating untruths through extended press conferences after arriving from Bengaluru," he remarked.

The CM rejected the allegations that YSRCP candidates were stopped from filing nominations. Police personnel provided necessary security and transported candidates in official vehicles to facilitate their filings, he said.

He cited the statement of YSRCP’s former Deputy Speaker from Bapatla, Kona Raghupathi, who publicly confirmed that the nominations concluded smoothly without hindrance.

Naidu recalled how in 2021, YSRCP swept the MPTC polls in Kadapa through intimidation and brute force.” Further, the Andhra Pradesh CM accused the YSR Congress Party chief of treating his own mother and sister "unfairly" over property disputes and questioned his refusal to provide Yelahanka Palace for his niece’s wedding.

Comparing Jagan to ‘Kansa,’ Naidu said people should not forget Jagan's approach, whose mindset is driven by a philosophy of destruction.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

[email protected]

A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

Tags

Chandrababu NaiduY.S. Jagan Mohan ReddyAndhra Pradesh PoliticsTDP vs YSRCPLocal Body Elections
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X