Jagan Protecting Jayaram in 203 Acres land fraud: Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy

Amaravati: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been protecting the Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram in the 203 acres land grab case filed by the Bangalore police, accused the TDP Official Spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy, at a press conference here on Thursday.

Pattabhi threatened that the TDP would launch a direct action in support of the farmers of Aspiri in Kurnool district as they have a right to get back their lands as per the terms and conditions signed at the time of sale of their lands.

He said that the farmers sold their lands at just Rs. 24,000 per acre to the Ittina Plantations. Their agreement was that the company open an industry there and also provide one job each to the farmers' families in the village. In the absence of this, the company should sell back these lands to the farmers. Now, the farmers had a right to take back their lands.

Pattabhi asserted that Ittina Plantations owners Manu and Mona filed a complaint at the Koramangala police station in Bangalore. Based on this, an FIR was also lodged saying that 203 acres lands were grabbed and transferred illegally to the names of Minister Jayaram's wife Penchalapati Renukamma, his brothers' wives and some benami names. Forged documents were used in this massive land grab, he alleged.

The TDP leader accused that, "The Minister used a fake board resolution of the Ittina company to carry out this fraud. For doing this, the Minister used Manjunath, who resigned from the Ittina company in 2009 itself. Though Minister Jayaram was caught red-handed in this land scam and the police FIR was also available, CM Jagan Reddy was not taking any action. The Government should step in and ensure justice to the local farmers".