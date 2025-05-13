Jagan to visit martyr Murali Naik’s family

Gorantla: Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the family of Mudavat Muralinaik, who lost his life in firing by Pakistani militants. The visit is scheduled for May 13, during which Jagan will express his condolences and offer support to the bereaved family.

He is expected to depart from his residence in Bengaluru at 9:30 AM and travel by road via Chikkaballapura, Kodikonda Checkpost, Palasamudram, and Gummayyagaripalli. He will arrive at Kallitamda of Gorantla Mandal by 11:30 AM.

There, he will meet and console Murali Naik’s parents, Jyothibai and Sriram Naik. He will then return to Bengaluru by 12:30 PM.