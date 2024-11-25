Jagan took Rs 1,750 cr bribe from Adani: Anam

Nellore: TDP senior leader and Aqua Culture Development Authority (ACDA) Chairman Anam Venkataramana Reddy has alleged that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 crore from various organisations related to Solar sector.

Addressing a press meet at party district office here on Sunday, the TDP leader has pointed out that Jagan made power purchasing agreements with several companies by taking huge bribes from them. Recalling that Federal Bureau Investigation of America has clearly mentioned the name of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of accepting Rs 1,750 crore from Goutham Adani for committing PPA with Adani's power project.

The TDP leader demanded Jagan Mohan Reddy to disclose where and with whom he hides such a huge amount. ‘If Jagan is not involved in this scandal, then he should prove his innocence by openly disclosing the three series of meetings he had with Goutham Adani over the issue,’ he challenged.

Venkataramana Reddy alleged that Jagan tried to destroy the sanctity of Tirumala by adopting various vulnerable methods including adulteration in TTD Laddu and illegally sending Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in prison. Stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to enter the Assembly, he said that its better for Jagan to resign for his party president post under moral grounds till his innocence was proved in this case.