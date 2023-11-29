Jagan totally disregarding social justice: Atchanna

Mangalagiri: Leaving social justice to the winds, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging only his own caste persons in all fields, alleged TDP state unit president K Atchannaidu.



Flanked by TDP politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu and MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu, and former MLA Jaleel Khan, the TDP state president told media persons at the party headquarters here on Tuesday that of the 15 bureaucrats who are on deputation to the state 10 of them belong to the Reddy community. All these civil servants are given plum posts which generate maximum revenue, he added.

Atchannaidu listed the names of the Central Service officers who are on deputation to the state and who is holding which post. Despite knowing pretty well that those Central Service officers who are on deputation to the state should not be given focal postings as it amounts to violation of service rules, Jagan has given all of them plum posts, he said.

Pointing out that a Dalit youth, Om Pratap, was brutally done to death as he questioned the heavy increase in the liquor prices and sale of spurious liquor, Atchannaidu wondered whether this is the social justice Jagan is implementing. Another Dalit youth, Vara Prasad, was inhumanly tonsured for questioning the illegal sand robbery, he said.

Some senior bureaucrats are keen to go back to Central services as they are scared of action against them by the coming TDP government for their misdeeds committed now, Atchannaidu felt. “We can certainly say that Jagan has no right to say ‘my SCs, my STs, my BCs and my minorities’,” he remarked.