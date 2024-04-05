Jagan’s call to defeat TDP alliance

Naidupet/Srikalahasti: While exuding confidence that the YSRCP will be back in power in 2024 elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called upon the people to prepare for 'Kurukshetra Sangramam' to defeat the TDP alliance in the ensuing polls.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Naidupet town, Jagan said the TDP alliance has no moral right to seek votes as it has a history of not fulfilling assurances given to farmers, SHG's loan waiver, Rs 25,000 to under Mahalakshmi Scheme, Rs 2,000 unemployment wages to youth, three cents of land to eligible poor, Rs 10,000 crore under SC, ST Sub-Plan, and Special Category Status to AP.

“Once again, the same alliance has come forward to deceive the public in the name of 'Super Six' scheme,” he said and urged the people to compare the YSRCP five-year rule with Chandrababu Naidu's regime. A vote to the alliance will deprive the people of the benefits they are now enjoying, he said. Claiming that the YSRCP government was responsible for implementing all assurances, Jagan claimed that his government was responsible in bringing corporate education to the weaker sections and downtrodden communities to uplift them. He blamed Naidu for delay in the distribution of social pension this month and charged him of being responsible for the death of 31 old people.

He asserted that he would put the first signature on the file reviving the concept after coming to power again.

Earlier he held a roadshow in Srikalahasti constituency.

Jagan said the YSRCP is the first party to allot a ticket to a driver who is from the Madiga community so that he can highlight their issues in the Assembly. He said the candidate Veeranjaneyulu has been working in the party for a long time. He is also an MA in Economics and had done B Ed, he added. Jagan criticized Naidu for making fun of the YSRCP for giving a ticket to a tipper driver. He listed out the various welfare measures launched by the government in the last five years.

Jagan said his government has been providing Rs 10,000 every year to auto drivers and this scheme will be extended to tipper and lorry drivers after coming back to power.