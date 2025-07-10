Jala Harati’ performed at ‘Pavitra Sangamam

Vijayawada: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and others conducted traditional rituals and offered Jala Harathi to the waters of the Godavari at the sacred confluence of two rivers in Ibrahimpatnam near here on Wednesday.

Godavari waters entered the Krishna district on Tuesday and reached the Pavitra Sangamam, the confluence of two rivers on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the MP Sivanath said the confluence of the two rivers stands as a testament to CM Nara Chandrababu’s dedication and hard work.

The MP hailed Naidu as the first leader in the country to successfully interlink rivers by linking Godavari and Krishna River by constructing the Pattiseema Lift irrigation scheme anddiverting Godavari waters to Krishna.