Live
- New Delhi: ‘Stroke deaths tied to climate-driven temp rise’
- 11-Year-Old Ghaziabad Girl Tortured By Mother To Hide Stepfather's Rape Of Daughter
- Final Verdict in Venkatayapalem head tonsure Case to be Announced today
- New Delhi: SC grants stay on NBW issued against cleric Tauqeer
- YSRCP MLA diverting Sathya Sai project water to his fields: Palle
- YS Sharmila to campaign in Kadapa district today
- 15 suffer electric shock during chariot festival
- Allegations Against Delhi Chief Secretary Lead To FIR In Uttarakhand
- Tirupati: Tributes paid to Jyotirao Phule
- Kasturba Gandhi’s 155th birth anniv observed
Just In
Jana Sena appoints coordinators
Highlights
Amalapuram: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan appointed coordinators for Lok Sabha constituencies of Vijayawada and Amalapuram here on Thursday.Former...
Amalapuram: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan appointed coordinators for Lok Sabha constituencies of Vijayawada and Amalapuram here on Thursday.
Former minister and senior leader Kothapalli Subbarayudu will be the coordinator for Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency and Ammisetti Vasu will coordinate at Vijayawada, according to a communique from P Hariprasad, political secretary of Jana Sena president.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS