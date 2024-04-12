Jana Sena appoints coordinators

Amalapuram: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan appointed coordinators for Lok Sabha constituencies of Vijayawada and Amalapuram here on Thursday.

Former minister and senior leader Kothapalli Subbarayudu will be the coordinator for Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency and Ammisetti Vasu will coordinate at Vijayawada, according to a communique from P Hariprasad, political secretary of Jana Sena president.