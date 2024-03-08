Jana Sena decries police raids on party staff

Mangalagiri: Taking strong exception to the police raiding the residences of the Jana Sena Party staff, the leaders of the Jana Sena addressing the media at the party office here on Thursday said that the police are implementing the instructions from the ‘Tadepalli palace’ referring to the CMO.

JSP leader Chillapalli Srinivas warned that they would take legal recourse if the police higher officials did not take action against the police who raided the residents of the Jana Sena staff.

He recalled that the police raided the residential apartments of the Jana Sena employees and without giving any reason searched the premises.

JSP state general secretary Nayub Kamal said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is indulging in such conspiracies fearing imminent defeat in the forthcoming elections.

State general secretary Mandali Rajesh said that the personal staff of party president Pawan Kalyan have been staying in the Kondapaneni Township in Mangalagiri for the last one year. The police jumped over the gates on Wednesday night and manhandled the watchman. The police wanted to plant some narcotics and arrest the staff, they alleged.

JSP leaders Ammisetti Vasu, Nerella Suresh, Betapudi Vijaysekhar, Boney Parvati Naidu, Alla Hari and others also spoke.