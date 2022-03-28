Jana Sena demands total prohibition as promised by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Ongole: Jana Sena Party leaders of various wings staged a protest at Addanki bus stand centre in Ongole on Sunday, demanding the State government to impose prohibition immediately, as promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his padayatra before elections.

Speaking at the programme, JSP Ongole president Malaga Ramesh said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy deceived common people by not fulfilling the promise of complete liquor prohibition.

He said the decision of the CM to fill the treasure by selling alcohol products at higher prices to run the government is ruining the families. 'Adulterated and cheap liquor, to which poor people are getting habituated, affects many families in the State by killing the breadwinners. 'He warned that Jana Sena Party women wing will take up an agitation, if the government fails to impose prohibition on liquor immediately.

JSP official spokesperson Aruna Rayapati said that 24 people died in Jangareddy Gudem by consuming adulterated liquor, but the Chief Minister claimed them as natural deaths in the Assembly.

She alleged that the government failed in controlling ID liquor and imposing prohibition and announced that the women won't forgive the YSRCP government and will intensify the agitation in future.

JSP district secretary Kalyan Mutyala said Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is surviving on the money earned by selling alcohol and called for the support of women to dump the YSRCP in the Bay of Bengal in coming elections.

Party district secretary Rayani Ramesh, town general secretaries Palla Prameela, Dande Anil, RK Naidu Mutyala, town secretaries Manoj, Narendra Vempa, Sudhakar, Changalasetty Govind, Komali and others also participated in the protest.