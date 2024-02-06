Jana Sena eyes Kovvur as internal squabbles bother TDP

Kovvur: In the Kovvur constituency of East Godavari district, the internal squabbles among the TDP leaders and different groups are at their peak.

In TDP, some leaders think that it is better to give the seat to the Jana Sena as part of the alliance than to give the seat to a party candidate they don't like. Kovvur is an SC reserved constituency. Here even the district TDP president and former minister K S Jawahar is facing problems.

He aspires to contest from Kovvur. Although it has not been officially announced yet, there is a lot of opposition to his candidature within the party.

According to sources, the group opposing former minister KS Jawahar, recently held an Atmeeya Samavesam. They say that they will cooperate with the party high command from Kovvur if anyone other than Jawahar is chosen as the party candidate.

But there is also an argument that the leadership is aware that K S Jawahar is popular among local people. Not only when he was a minister but also in the last five years he has maintained close contact with people and party activists.

The former minister asserts that he has backing of people but only some local leaders oppose his candidature.

Former MLA TV Rama Rao is hoping for a ticket from Jana Sena here. Jana Sena leaders are hoping that they may get the Kovvur seat as part of alliance and also due to differences among TDP leaders.

Jana Sena has been eyeing the Kovvur constituency from the beginning. The main reason for this is party leader TV Rama Rao who is a key leader here. He is also a former TDP MLA.

But recently, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has announced candidates for only two constituencies in East Godavari district. They are Rajanagaram and Razole. The absence of Kovvuru among them has dampened hopes of Jana Sena leaders here.