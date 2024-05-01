Jana Sena moves HC on glass symbols to independents

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party (JSP) filed a petition in the High Court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Election Commission to refrain from allotting the glass symbol to any independent candidate in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. The JSP moved the High Court following the allotment of glass symbol to some independents in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The JSP argues that the allotment of glass symbol will create confusion among the voters. The EC allotted the symbol to 21 JSP candidates contesting the Assembly elections and two Lok Sabha candidates of Machilipatnam and Kakinada. The JSP petition filed on Tuesday will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

In the petition, Jana Sena pointed out that the EC had initially allotted glass symbol to Jana Sena Party for the current elections. However, it later designated the glass as a free symbol.

Earlier, the JSP appealed to the EC to remove the glass symbol from the free symbol list. But, it was turned down by the EC.

Jana Sena counsel brought to the notice of the court that the EC’s decision has raised concerns that it may affect the NDA alliance candidates.

TDP, Jana Sena and BJP are contesting as NDA alliance candidates. The EC allotted glass symbol to Jana Sena. The NDA leaders are asking the voters to cast their vote to glass symbol in the Assembly constituencies where Jana Sena is contesting, i.e. in 21 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies.

During the hearing on Tuesday, advocate representing the Election Commission assured the court that the EC would take a decision within 24 hours regarding JSP’s request. Consequently, the High Court posted further hearing to Wednesday.

The TDP and BJP leaders express concern over the allotment of glass symbol to independent candidates as it may result in loss to their candidates in the rest of the constituencies across the state. People may cast their votes to the glass symbol thinking that it was Jana Sena symbol, thus affecting the winning prospects of NDA candidates. There is a possibility of confusion among the voters that JSP candidate is contesting and they may vote for the independent candidates instead of TDP or BJP candidate in the fray.