Jana Sena policy is not to split anti-govt. votes, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan has made interesting comments on alliances in Andhra Pradesh saying that there is need for TDP, BJP and Jana Sena to contest together. During his visit to Delhi to attend the meeting of NDA allies, he emphasised the need for the Jana Sena's policy not to split the anti-YCP vote. He mentioned that in the 2014 elections, Jana Sena contested together with the alliance of TDP and BJP. While acknowledging the understanding issue between the TDP and BJP, Pawan Kalyan expressed hope that they will still compete together.



Responding to the matter of the Chief Ministerial candidate, Pawan stated that it is not a problem and that the Jana Sena cadre wants to see him as the CM. He mentioned that decisions regarding the CM candidate will be made based on the strengths at the field level. Pawan made it clear that his priority is to defeat the YSRCP and develop the state.

Pawan Kalyan also alleged that private individuals, recruited in Andhra Pradesh for a monthly salary of Rs 5,000, are collecting data, raising concerns about the requirement to provide personal data like Aadhaar. He claimed that sensitive data like Irish, Aadhaar, and bank accounts are being stored in Telangana, leading to law and order issues in the state.

The actor turned politician said the incomplete infrastructure, lack of support price for farmers, and irregular salaries for employees as issues that Janasena aims to address. He stated that there is public support for their efforts.