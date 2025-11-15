Japanese Ambassador Charms Audience with Telugu Address at Partnership Summit

At the esteemed Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam, the Telugu language took centre stage, thanks to a heartfelt gesture from Japan’s Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi. The event, which focused on global investments, was further enriched by the ambassador’s unexpected embrace of the local language.

Commencing his speech entirely in Telugu, Ambassador ONO Keiichi captivated his audience with his heartfelt delivery, despite his evident Japanese accent. His opening lines included: “I am very honoured to participate in the CII Partnership Summit today. I am happy that this wonderful event will enhance mutual cooperation between companies of Japan and India.” The room erupted in admiration and applause, recognising the significance of his tribute to the Telugu people.

Following his address, Ambassador ONO took to Twitter to further convey his sentiments, expressing gratitude for the invitation and sharing that it was his first speech in Telugu. His efforts underscored the global reach of Telugu, a language celebrated for its lyrical quality.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the summit would substantially fortify trade relations between Japan and Andhra Pradesh, highlighting existing partnerships in vital sectors such as steel, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy. He noted that efforts in collaboration would not only persist but also strengthen over time.

His initiative stands as a poignant reminder that language transcends mere communication, serving as a powerful bridge of friendship and understanding across cultures.