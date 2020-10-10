Jawahar Reddy takes charge as TTD executive officer

Tirupati: AP government special chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy took charge as TTD Executive Officer at Tirumala temple on Saturday morning between 12.30 to 1 pm. TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy handed over the charge to KS Jawahar Reddy and administrated the oath by him as new EO of the TTD.

Later KS Jawahar Reddy was sworn as TTD board member secretary in the temple at Ranganayaka Mandapam. After that EO KS J Reddy offered prayers to the main deity in sanctum sanctorum along with family members. Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy presented Srivari Prasadams to new EO and Vedasirvachanam was rendered by the temple priests.

After taking the charge outside of the temple speaking to the media Jawahar Reddy said that it's his pre-birth good deed and fortune to serve God as a common devotee. EO informed that he did his BVSC from Tirupati SV Veterinary University College. He assured to work hard for strengthening the present employees system in TTD in view of common devotee priorities.