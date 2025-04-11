Job mela held in Nandyal

Nandyal: Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq along with district Collector G Rajakumari has inaugurated a mega job mela in the premises of PSC & KVSC Government Degree College in Nandyal on Thursday.

Minister Farooq said that the job mela is being organised, aiming to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of Nandyal district and urged unemployed youth to make good use of the job mela and secure employment. He claimed that the government’s main goal is to create two million jobs over the next five years. He also mentioned that companies from Hyderabad have shown enthusiasm to conduct job melas in the future.District Collector G Rajakumari stated that the district administration is offering skill training in promising sectors to unemployed youth and providing job opportunities. She stressed the importance of thoroughly studying all aspects of their chosen fields to be able to respond confidently during interviews. She also encouraged participation in collaborative sessions to keep up with changing conditions and stay informed.

The Collector added that the nature of competitive exams is evolving with time, and aspirants should continuously upgrade their skills in line with demand.

She advised preparing solid plans and making timely decisions to move toward growth with dedication.

Various companies including Aurobindo Pharmacy, Apollo Pharmacy, Amazon, Dixon Technologies, Navata Transport, Paytm, Greentech Industries, Shriram Chits Pvt. Ltd., and others participated in the job mela.