Joint manifesto promises development: Naidu

Denduluru: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said the NDA partners had come out with their joint manifesto which promises politics of development not demolition like Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a huge gathering at Prajagalam meeting, Naidu said that five years back they had voted for an untrained inexperienced driver (referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy) who drove the bus in reverse which led to a major disaster.

Jagan claims that the manifesto was like the Bible for him but in practice his policies had turned several women into widows, Naidu said. That was the effect of the ‘J’ brand liquor which was sold in the state. He said Jagan was one leader who never stood by the farming community. He said he had never seen such an inefficient chief minister during his four decades of political career.

Naidu said even before the government was about to be dumped in the dustbin by people, it had brought in a draconian law to take away the lands of all. He has printed his photo on pattadar passbooks. When asked in Pulivendula by people Jagan’s wife Bharati had no answer. “Do you need such politicians,” he asked. Referring to the innumerable cases that were filed against opposition leaders and workers, Naidu said the ruling party does not understand civilised language and after coming to power, the NDA alliance will show them what toughness means in governance. “All those who turned slaves of the government and indulged in wrong doings would have to face action,” he thundered.

Talking about the joint manifesto released on Tuesday, Naidu said it has been formulated keeping in view the welfare of women.

He said he would also take the responsibility to implement district wise reservations for Madiga and Mala communities.

He further assured the gathering that he will take all measures to supply water to Denduluru through lift irrigation and will modernize the farming. Asking people to elect Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Mahesh Yadav who are contesting for Lok Sabha and the Assembly, Naidu promised to give proper importance and recognition to Vangaveeti Radha Krishna also.