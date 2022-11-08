Journalists play key role in taking govt schemes to masses: Kishan Reddy

Nellore: The government is introducing several development programmes for the welfare of the people, with the sole purpose of benefitting the people and any anomalies in implementation at the field level can be rectified with the initiative and active participation of local journalists, said Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy here on Monday.

Stating that the role of journalists is very important in conveying government's welfare measures to people, he exhorted journalists to take part in development programmes.

Kishan Reddy was the chief guest at the Vartalap (journalists' workshop) organised by the Press Information office. He said like police and politicians, the press cannot relax and had to work and be vigilant 24X7 irrespective of festivals and holidays. Like doctors who are responsible for the healthcare and teachers for education, he compared journalists of having unique responsibility towards society, to act as a bridge between the people and the government.

The Minister further said that criticising is the most important feature of democracy and suggested that journalists should criticise whenever necessary and appreciate good programmes at the same time. He said journalists in rural areas should be more vigilant to inform people about the details of government schemes and guide them from behind. Members of the AP Legislative Council Vakati Narayana Reddy, trainee IAS Vidyadhari, State secretary of Andhra Pradesh Working Journalist Union Jayaprakash, fficials and journalists from Nellore participated in the workshop.