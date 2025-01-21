  • Menu
Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari appointed APSLSA chief

Vijayawada: Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari of Andhra Pradesh High Court has been nominated as executive chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) with immediate effect.

The state government issued orders to this effect on Monday, according to member-secretary of State Legal Services Authority and District and Sessions Judge M Babitha.

