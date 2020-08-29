Kadapa: Bankers asked to support welfare schemes

Kadapa: The District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting chaired by collector Ch Harikiran on Friday stressed the need of extending support to the government for implementing various welfare schemes in the interest of people.

The meeting also decided to ground the various pending works before September 15. Speaking on the occasion, Harikiran said the district has achieved progress and was sanctioned Rs 4,601 crore against the target of Rs12,950 crore for 2020-21 year.

He directed the bankers to credit the amounts into the accounts of beneficiaries under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) without deducting old dues. He also urged them to encourage upcoming industrialists by liberally lending loans in the interest of eradicating unemployment problem in the district. He appealed to bankers to extend their support to the government in sanctioning Kisan credit cards to the farmers.