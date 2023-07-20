Live
Resolve girl missing cases speedily: SP KKN Anburajan
Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan on Wednesday directed the officials to take all steps to trace whereabouts of missing girls from the district immediately.
Holding district level crime review meeting at Pennar Police Conference hall here on Wednesday, the SP said that the officials, who were dealing with those cases, should act in a responsible and careful manner. He expressed displeasure over inordinate delay being taking place in filing the charge sheets on serious crimes, especially related to various atrocities against the women, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), robbery and dacoits and directed the officials to file charge sheets to resolve the cases in a speedy manner.
The SP also highlighted the need for conducting joint raids along with Enforcement Bureau officials on illicit liquor dens to make the district liquor-free. He directed the officials to intensify steps to prevent illegal transportation of red sanders logs and increase vigil in suspected areas with help of informers.
Additional SP Tushar Dudi, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) SP Praveen Kumar and others were present.