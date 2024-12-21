  • Menu
Kadiri: Bring land issues to officials' notice
Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Kadiri RDO Venkata Sharma stated that the State government is organising revenue conferences, aiming to resolve land related issues.

A revenue conferences was held at Erraguntapally village in Kadiri municipality on Friday, where several people complained about land issues and the officials resolved them on the spot.

Kadiri RDO Sharma asked the people to bring to their notice if they have any land issues. He instructed the revenue staff to take the initiative and resolve land issues from time to time.

Tahsildar Muralikrishna, MPDO Polappa, mandal level officials, staff and others participated in the programme.

