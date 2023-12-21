  • Menu
Kadiri MLA celebrates YS Jagan's birthday, lauds Chief Minister

On the occasion of State Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's 52nd birthday, YSRCP leader BS Maqbool, representing the Kadiri Constituency

On the occasion of State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's 52nd birthday, YSRCP leader BS Maqbool, representing the Kadiri Constituency, expressed his admiration for the Chief Minister's efforts in uplifting the poor and becoming a beacon of hope for the weaker sections of society.

He mentioned that the Chief Minister has implemented various schemes for the welfare of the people, including farmers. To celebrate the Chief Minister's birthday, YCP leader BS Maqbul cut a cake at the Vemareddy and Ziman Circle Nandu's birthday celebration.

