Kadiri Rathotsavam held amid gaiety & devotion

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Aspart of the 15-day-long Brahmotsavam, Rathotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, a key highlight of the annual Brahmotsavam in Kadiri, was held on Thursday with great grandeur.

The festival commenced with elaborate rituals and Vedic prayers performed at the temple’s Alankara Mandapam. Following the rituals, the presiding deity along with His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi were taken out on the chariot and lakhs of devotees witnessed the divine spectacle.

Devotees from various states flocked to Kadiri from Wednesday night. To ensure smooth proceedings, police implemented strict security measures, preventing any stampede-like situations.

Local MLA Kandukunta Venkataprasad, district SP V Ratna, Temple Assistant Commissioner Srinivas Reddy, Kadiri RDO SS Sharma, former MLA MS Parthasarathy, and BJP, TDP and Jana Sena leaders attended the event. As per tradition, the ‘sanamoddulu’ (wooden supports used to control the chariot) were first worshipped at the residence of Rayasam Hariprasad, a descendant of the historic Karanam family. Following the rituals, the supports were ceremonially brought to the chariot.