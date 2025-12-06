  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Putin attends banquet hosted by Prez Murmu

  • Created On:  6 Dec 2025 7:43 AM IST
Putin attends banquet hosted by Prez Murmu
X

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin attended dinner hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday evening.

President Murmu received Putin upon his arrival, who was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Earlier on the day, Putin was welcomed by President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he received a ceremonial welcome and the tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

The ceremonial welcome was accorded at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, following which, Putin inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Russian, Indian national anthems were played to welcome Putin.

Tags

PutinRashtrapati BhavanCeremonial WelcomeIndia–Russia DiplomacyPresidential Protocol
Next Story

    Latest News

    More

    HC slaps notices on state govt, Centre on HILTP

    HC slaps notices on state govt, Centre on HILTP

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X