Putin attends banquet hosted by Prez Murmu

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin attended dinner hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday evening.

President Murmu received Putin upon his arrival, who was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Earlier on the day, Putin was welcomed by President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he received a ceremonial welcome and the tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

The ceremonial welcome was accorded at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, following which, Putin inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Russian, Indian national anthems were played to welcome Putin.