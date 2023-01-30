  • Menu
Kaikaluru TDP incharge Venkataramana escapes unhurt after Bolero hits his car

Representational image
Representational image

Former MLA, Kaikaluru Constituency TDP Incharge Jayamangala Venkataramana escaped a major accident after the Vigilant driver took measures.

Going into the details, Venkataramana while coming from Bhimavaram to Kaikaluru on a personal work was hit by an unknown Bolero vehicle coming from the opposite direction at Uppeteru of Kaikaluru and ran away. Jayamangala's driver was alerted and averted makor.accident. The front part of the car was partially destroyed.

After ex-MLA Jayamangala complained to Kaikaluru Rural Police about this accident, SS Challa Krishna registered a case and took up the investigation. CCTV cameras are being examined in the accident area.

