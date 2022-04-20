Kakani Govardhan Reddy dares TDP to seek HC or CBI probe

Nellore: Vehemently denying any role behind the theft of documents related to forgery case against him, agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy dared the TDP leaders to demand a probe by the CBI or High Court on the theft. Participating in the 'Meet-the-Press' programme here on Tuesday, he said the court earlier hadn't accepted the charge sheets filed by police twice in the forgery case against him. He said the charge sheet was filed only after YSRCP came to power.

The minister said TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy field the case in 2016 and police filed charge sheet during the TDP rule in a phased manner. The court returned the case thrice saying there was no prima facie evidence. Then, police filed the charge sheet soon after YSRCP came to power. He blamed the theft on someone who were trying to malign him. He said the SP conducted a probe into the incident and revealed the facts. "Why don't TDP leaders demand a probe either by CBI or a sitting judge of the High Court if they have guts? Some people deliberately lifted the material from the court premises for creating an embarrassing situation for me. Everything will come out with inquiry conducted by any legal body, they can prefer any action if the case has crucial evidence," said the minister.